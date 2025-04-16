Musokotwane asks Europeans to invest in Zambia

By Masauso Mkwayaya



Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, has urged European countries to invest in Zambia’s mining and energy sectors.



Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following his participation at the 10th Annual Delphi Economic Conference in Greece, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE said Zambia is broadening its investment outreach to include countries such as Greece.



He said this is because Greece remains largely untapped in terms of investing in Zambia.



He noted that the Delphi Forum provided an opportunity to promote investment and strengthen partnerships.



Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says this is with the aim of accelerating investment realization, creating job opportunities, and enhancing wealth creation to improve the livelihoods of Zambians.



The Finance Minister said Government is encouraging investors not only to extract raw materials but to engage in value addition especially in the area of critical minerals.



Meanwhile, Presidential Policy Advisor CHIPOKOTA MWANAWASA said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA had introduced mechanisms aimed at enhancing private sector participation in the country’s economic development.



She highlighted reforms in the mining and energy sectors as crucial for driving economic progress.



Ms. MWANAWASA also revealed that the President had established a Presidential Delivery Unit, tasked with fast-tracking development priorities, improving public service delivery, and ensuring sustainable benefits for all Zambians.



The Zambian delegation also included Presidential Economic Advisor Dr. PAMELA NAKAMBA and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.



This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by first Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa Ethiopia INUTU MWANZA .

