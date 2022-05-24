MUSOKOTWANE IS BEING HYPOCRITICAL

By Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has ordered officers at all stages of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursement to eliminate bureaucracy for beneficiaries to easily access the money so that projects can start.

The Minister says he is SHOCKED with the red tape bureaucracy in the disbursement of CDF.

Clearly, the Minister is being HYPOCRITICAL and OSTENTATIOUS. Who is he trying to fool?

1. It is this same Musokotwane who introduced these same guidelines he is callling bureaucratic today.

MPs, CDF Committees, WDCs and local communities all complained against these bureaucratic guidelines but Musokotwane and his Government refused to heed.

2. Musokotwane knows too well that going against the approved CDF guidelines is a criminal offence. So why is he directing Government officials to deliberately break the law? Is he going to compensate them and pay for the lawyers when those officers are fired and dragged to ACC for disregarding the said CDF guidelines?

3. We are one month away from the end of the second quarter, yet Musokotwane has failed to release even one third of the CDF money; out of 27.5 million Kwacha only 5 million has been released. And this same 5 million has not yet been disbursed. When is the remaining 22.5 million Kwacha going to be released?

Just admit that the whole CDF arrangement is a sham and a failed project.

Humble yourselves and get rid of all the impractical guidelines you have imposed on the disbursement of CDF.

Stop blaming innocent civil servants for your failure and incompetence. Just own up and do the right thing.

Issued by

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front