MUSOKOTWANE RECOMMITS TO ECONOMIC RESILIENCE, DEBT SUSTAINABILITY



Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, has recommitted Zambia’s pursuit to economic resilience and debt sustainability.





Musokotwane made the affirmation at the inaugural Emerging Market Conference, held on the 16th and 17th of February 2025 in Saudi Arabia.



The meeting was hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), under the theme “Rise Strong: Building Resilience in a Changing World.”





Meanwhile, Musokotwane participated in a high-level panel discussion titled “High Debt, Low Fiscal Space,” where he shared Zambia’s experience in navigating debt restructuring and fiscal consolidation.



Speaking alongside Finance Ministers from Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as Colombia’s former Minister of Finance, Musokotwane highlighted Zambia’s engagement with the G20 Common Framework, bilateral and multilateral partners, and commercial creditors.





He emphasized Zambia’s commitment to continuing reforms that promote long-term debt sustainability and strengthen the nation’s economic resilience in light of a rapidly evolving global landscape.



Beyond the conference, Musokotwane held bilateral talks with Saudi officials to strengthen relations, where he expressed gratitude for that country’s support in Zambia’s debt restructuring agreement.





Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance, Abdulmuhsen bin Saad Alkhalaf, commended Zambia for implementing positive macroeconomic policies supported by the IMF Programme.





Musokotwane was accompanied by Acting Permanent Secretary for Economic Management and Finance, Mulele Maketo Mulele, Zambia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Duncan Mulima, and Bank of Zambia’s Director of Research, Dr Jonathan Chipili.





This is contained in a statement availed to Byta FM News by the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.