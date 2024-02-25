“MUSOKOTWANE RIGHT MAN FOR DEBT SOLUTION” – NGANDE

A governance expert NGANDE MWANAJITI says Finance Minister Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE’s credentials are impeccable and qualify him as the right Minister of Finance at this very critical moment in the country’s history.

Mr. MWANAJITI says Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has now twice been the hero of resolving the country’s debt crisis.

He says the first was under the late President LEVY MWANWASA, and he is now leading the country to get the PF created debt fixed.

Mr. MWANAJITI has since advised Zambians to rise above pettiness and begin to honour people while they are still alive.

He says the measures that the new dawn government are implementing are aimed at growing the mining sector by attracting more investment.

Mr. MWANAJITI says with more investments, the country will have more revenue in taxes.

In a statement released to ZNBC News, Mr MWANAJITI said these measures contrary to doomsayers are already beginning to bear fruit.

ZNBC