Musokotwane Sues Munir Zulu For Defamation

MUSOKOTWANE SUES MUNIR FOR DEFAMATION



Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, has filed a lawsuit against outspoken Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, for defaming him and alleging that he had corruptly received US$250,000 from a named company.

According to documents filed on Wednesday in the Lusaka High Court, Musokotwane alleged Zulu issued defamatory statements at a briefing held in Lusaka, claiming that him and Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development Minister, Charles Milupi, had received US$250,000 each from a named firm and were being shielded from investigations.

The defendant is alleged to have uttered the following words, “Right now we have received information, solid information that the current Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane,together with the current Minister of infrastructure and housing development, Milupi, have been appearing at the ACC secretly.