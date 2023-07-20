Musokotwane thanks President Hichilema after winning award

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane expressed his gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for providing steadfast leadership, which led to the country achieving a debt restructuring deal. Dr. Musokotwane commended President Hichilema for setting clear performance benchmarks for the economic management team.

The acknowledgment came shortly after Dr. Musokotwane received the prestigious Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Best of Africa Outstanding Award. The award recognizes his significant contributions to the debt restructuring process and the country’s economic growth.

In a joint letter addressed to the Minister of Finance, FIN Group Chairperson Olayinka Fayomi and FIN USA President Dr. Alex ITkIN lauded Dr. Musokotwane as a prominent global leader. They emphasized that his participation in the FIN Forbes Oil and Gas conference in London would provide an opportunity to share policies and reforms aimed at driving the economy and attracting investments.

Grateful for the recognition, Dr. Musokotwane attributed the award to the majority of Zambians who entrusted the government with the mandate to implement its transformation agenda. He emphasized that the award would not have been possible without President Hakainde Hichilema’s exceptional leadership. The Finance and National Planning Minister pledged to continue on a reform path that aligns with the vision of the UPND administration, catering to the needs of the nation.