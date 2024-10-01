MUSOKOTWANE WARNS ABUSERS OF CDF, SCHOOL GRANTS



Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has warned people abusing Constituency Development Funds –CDF- and School Grants to desist from the practice.



Dr. Musokotwane says government has put in place auditors to monitor the use of the funds.



He says some culprits have already been disciplined and punished.



Dr. Musokotwane says Government wants the punishment being meted out on the culprits to be in public domain so that communities are aware that Government is doing something about the abuse of public resources.



The Finance Minister was speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview last night.



During his budget presentation to the National Assembly on Friday, the Finance Minister announced that government would increase the 2025 CDF allocation to 36.1 million kwacha per constituency, from 30.8 million in 2024.



He also put forth that 2.3 billion kwacha of the proposed budget would be allocated for grants to early childhood education, primary, and secondary schools, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining free education for all children.



ZNBC