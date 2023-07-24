Mutale Meanza Mistreats Me – Mutale Mwanza’s Nephew Chileshe

MUTALE MEANZA MISTREATS ME – CHILESHE

Sobbing Chileshe says he does not know p£ace under the house of Mutale Mwanza who is his aunt.

Recounting his ord£al, Chileshe says his bad b£havior is a result of the ill tr£atment and sometimes he is k£pt hûngry without food while Mutale Mwanza’s child Hancho has everything.

Chileshe is born from Mutale Mwanza’s late sister and is currently a double 0rphan.

He shared on Facebook that at times Mutale Mwanza’s son Hancho laughs and m0cks him for the condition he has on his face saying he chose to leave their house because it weighs down on him.

“Just look at how Mutale Mwanza has scand£rlised me on her platform. If indeed I was like, if she cares about me, would she do that? Am d£fenseless and have no one to turn to.

In her house they abuse me, m0ck me and am the ones doing ch0res including arranging shoes for Hancho.

This is not easy. It’s an emotional thing. I guess it’s a price I have to pay, it is a cross I have to carry for l0sing parents” a tearful Chileshe said.

CHILESHE