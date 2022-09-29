Business MUTALE MWANZA BUYS THE MOST EXPENSIVE IPHONE IN ZAMBIA AT K87,500 By zamobserver - September 29, 2022 1 105 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp MUTALE MWANZA BUYS THE MOST EXPENSIVE IPHONE IN ZAMBIA AT K87,500. Mutale Mwanza has bought an 14 Pro Max at K87,500 at an auction held at the unboxing of the iphone 14 event with E-Mark at Lusaka’s urban hotel.
How do you know she has bought, just because she has it in a photo does not mean she owns it, this may just be paid for promotion to promote the phone.