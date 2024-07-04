MUTALE MWANZA DISAPOINTED WITH ACTOR WYCLIFF MWAMBA

She Writes……………

A message to @Wycliff Mwamba. I am writing to express my strong disapproval and concern regarding your recent comment on my social media post, where you requested my niece’s contact information. Kayla is a minor, and I find your comment highly inappropriate and unacceptable.



While I understand that humor can be subjective, I expect a higher level of decency and respect, especially when it comes to children. I request that you refrain from making similar comments in the future and respect boundaries.



Your actions may have been intended as a joke, but they can have serious implications and perpetuate harmful behavior. I expect a higher level of responsibility and sensitivity from individuals, particularly in public forums.



I’m pretty sure you’re a great guy with a good sense of humor, but try to be a bit more sensitive in the future especially when commenting on children.

Thanks.