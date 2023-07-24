MUTALE MWANZA DISOWN HER NEPHEW AFTER HE SCAMMED 4 PEOPLE SHE WROTE;

M – Nation 💣

My Nephew has been found. He ran away from home after it was discovered that he scammed 4 people. Thankyou to Charity from Chudleigh for your cooperation.

It breaks my heart to say this, but it’s IMPORTANT that I do. I was extremely worried about him missing but after finding him, I can only say that I have given up on him. I have tried my best to show my nephew love for years and years. We have given him a loving home, but he has chosen a dark path. If Chileshe has scammed you , robbed you or harmed you. Please report him to the police.

I am no longer responsible for him and I will no longer pay for any of his problems in life.

Interact with him at YOUR OWN RISK.

My late sister knows I have tried. He has refused to reform and has continued to engage in bad vices. I can not help him if he doesn’t want to be helped. I have tried and tried and tried and I probably have failed. He has chosen his own path and I have no control over it.

Thankyou all for the calls and the help rendered To my family and I the last few hours.

The boy is safe, but he is no longer in my care.

Goodnight.