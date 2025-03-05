MUTALE MWANZA FAILS TO FILE DEFENSE IN DIAMOND TV DEFAMATION CASE

MUTALE MWANZA GHOSTS COURT AS DIAMOND TV PUSHES FOR VICTORY IN DEFAMATION BATTLE!



Celebrity socialite Mutale Mwanza is in hot water after failing to file a defense in Diamond TV’s defamation lawsuit over her explosive remarks about the station’s Personality of the Year Awards (POTYAS).



Mwanza allegedly took to Facebook, branding the awards as “fraudulent and a scam,” triggering legal action from Diamond TV in November 2024. However, months later, she has yet to respond, forcing the station to push for a default judgment.





The court is now set to make a ruling, which could spell serious consequences for Mwanza.





Diamond TV is demanding damages for defamation, mental distress, financial losses, and an injunction to stop any further damaging statements. The station insists Mwanza’s accusations were baseless, malicious, and harmful to its reputation.



Stay tuned for the court’s decision!