Mutale Mwanza forgives Simon Mwewa Lane and says ,”you being my relative, i think you’re stretching!”

Mutale Mwanza shares:

Dear Simon Mwewa,

You created a damaging FALSE narrative about me to the masses and continued to taunt me for months on end. It’s been extremely frustrating to watch not only for me, but my family as well.



I do not hold grudges at ALL.

I would have preferred a video apology but IT’S okay ! I’ll settle for the text. Thankyou for apologising. And about you being my relative? I think you’re really stretching it but

I’ll ask my Mom about it later today. 😬

I FORGIVE YOU WHOLEHEARTEDLY. Please do NOT put me through this again. You have seen me rise to the top in my career waking up at 04:30am to get to work for 3 years. Celebrate me and stop hurting me. I am not your enemy. We are not at war. Do your work but don’t slander me. I’m just a woman trying to feed her family. Please stop kicking me. 🙏🏾



Let’s have coffee soon. Come over to my office: Bring me cake, flowers & a bottle of D0m Pér!gnon. It’s time to get along.

I AM sorry for all the horrible things I have said about you. Please forgive me. 🙏🏾

God bless you.