MUTALE MWANZA GOES FOR CHELLA TUKUTA

Defends Macky 2

M – Nation 💣

The goodness is that I have recordings of him asking me to start a fake beef with him so that he gains numbers and I refused !!

I have recordings of everything. ☺️

See the difference is that Macky 2 has ACTUAL celebrity and presence. Not forced fame where one minute you’re bullying women, next you’re dancing like a fool, next minute you’re a cross dresser, then you’re also a photographer umo mwine, ne Ichupo Chapwa pa social media naifwe bonse tule tamba umusalula !!! Atase !

A man who doesn’t respect women is filthy ! The scum of the earth ! A man who has been supported but can’t extend support to his fellow man. Chi Bad hearted tooth gap !

Forced fame.

Dusty pictures.

No manners !

Iwe Leave Macky 2 alone & Pay your water bills to avoid being disconnected!!! And learn to be supportive to someone who is trying his best. Doing a song with AKA is big itself !

Learn to cheer people on !

Ichimutwe!

Anyway, let me concentrate on the wedding tata because I am a Christian at the end of the day.

King Bugar for life !

Long live Macky 2

👑👑👑👑👑👑👑

Let’s all read Jeremiah 29:11

Peace out ✌🏾