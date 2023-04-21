Mutale Mwanza is not a Satanist says stylist!

Vintage Point wrote;

I am Mutale Mwanza stylist the person in charge of styling her and I am thy!!! one who put her into those accessories you don’t seem to get…

Now listen this is the first sign of poverty when people can’t understand, afford or get a fashion statement they accuse you of Satanism… it’s simply a fashion statement and what’s hot and current in fashion and on the runways, Chanel, Bvlgari, etc come on people

It’s not that deep!!! Let’s move on to what’s important noti ifi…this is a small issue!