Mutale Mwanza Vs Chella Tukuta

Thankyou for posting this. I am happy you celebrate me for making you relevant and uplifting your career.

I remember this was 2018 when you were just an amateur and I invited you to Latittude to photograph Annie Idibia and Ini Edo from Nigeria because I was working with them. ( something you have never credited me for because you were trying to behave connected pa social media and I allowed it )

Do you remember how I introduced you to them because I believed in your photography and we all posed for pictures for you ? Remember how desperate you wanted me to promote your tshirt brand and you delivered the merch which I happily wore because I believed in you ( at the time ) ?

I gave your career LIFE and I Am happy that you are Thankful.

Unfortunately I stopped paying you to photograph me because your images are dusty and you bullied me on social media to gain fame.

You bit the Hand that fed you and I dropped you.

You haven’t improved not one bit !

It’s a pity that after introducing you to greatness in 2018, you’re not on the list of Top 5 Photographers in Zambia.