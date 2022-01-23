MUTATI CONFIDENT OF UPND WALK-OVER VICTORY IN KABWATA

23.01.2022

UPND Alliance partner, Movement for Democratic Change – MDC President Felix Mutati has said he is confident that the Alliance will retain the Kabwata Parliamentary seat in next month’s by election.

Speaking to journalists in Kabwata Constituency today, Mr Mutati said the UPND Alliance has a very sellable candidate in Andrew Tayengwa, who is loved by the people and on the ground.

Mr Mutati said through Mr Tayengwa as a candidate, the people of Kabwata and the alliance at large will have the next Member of Parliament after the February 3rd by election.

And Mr Mutati has said the UPND Alliance is strongly working together in a unified manner, campaigning door to door as one machinery in the campaigns ahead of the by election.

“Our hopes are very high that we are going to retain this seat in Kabwata. We have a very good candidate with us who is loved by the people and in him, we are going to have the next MP” Mr Mutati said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mutati has noted that the only challenges impeding campaigns in Kabwata is the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced the alliance to adjust to the challenge and restrictions required by government.

He said because of the pandemic, political parties in the alliance are unable to hold campaign rallies as would have been the norm usually.

“If there was no Covid, we were going to be able to campaign, hold big rallies which was going to be something totally different” he said.