MUTATI HAS NOT ABANDONED HIS PARTY, HIKAUMBA

By Alvin Siandabile

THE Movement for Democratic Change-MDC- party vice president Leonard Hikaumba has dispelled claims by some members that party president Felix Mutati has been swallowed up by the ruling UPND.

Speaking when he featured on 5fM radio and aired on SPICE FM, Mr Hikaumba has explained that Mr. Mutati has not abandoned the leadership of the opposition party, but that he is only delivering his ministerial duties as is expected for any appointed minister under the UPND alliance.

Meanwhile he has described the performance of the UPND in its one year of holding office as successful.

He says there was so much damage allegedly caused by the previous regime that the UPND and its alliance partners are fixing.