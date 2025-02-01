MUTATI PRAISES ZAMBIA-ANGOLA COLLABORATION



Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, has expressed happiness with the manner of collaboration between Zambia and Angola.





He uttered the sentiments on Thursday when a delegation from the Ministry of Education Technology, Science and Innovation in Angola, led by ZAMREN Chief Executive Officer Stain Mkandawire, paid a courtesy call on him.



Mutati thanked the delegation for the practical relationship between the two countries, citing a project that connected an optic fibre from Angola to Zambia, in addition to satellite internet technology.





He added that the two nations have collaborated on the Lobito corridor that connects Zambia to Angola through a railway line that extends from the Port of Lobito on the Atlantic coast to Zambia’s Copperbelt.





Meanwhile, ZAMREN, working with the Ministry of Technology and Science, will create a Centre of Excellence that will incorporate Artificial Intelligence.





The Ministry has thirty-eight Tevet institutions, with ZAMREN already connecting 37 to the internet grid, with Starlink as a partner.