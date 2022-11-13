By Nsofwa Hamudombe

MUTEMWA MUTEMWA THE ELUSIVE STATE COUNSEL

Lusaka lawyer Mr Mutemwa Mutemwa SC is under fire and has put his legal practice on stake after failing to remit about K 6.5 million meant for the 71 former NAPSA employees he has been representing who left employment in the year 2000 after successfully winning the court case last year and monies deposited in his account so as to be disbursed in beneficiaries’ personal accounts who are wallowing in poverty of which many of them have since died and being represented by administrators.

This prompted Bishop Benson Chisenga of the Glorious Gospel Bible Church who is Spokesperson for the 71 affected former NAPSA employees in his capacity as an administrator to launch a complaint to the Law Association of Zambia seeking justice for Mr Mutemwa Mutemwa’s elusive deceptive behaviour and his manoeuvres in failing to fulfil his obligations to the affected people; to which effect the disgraced legal brain was summoned by the Legal Practitioners Committee demanding among other things immediate effecting of payments to beneficiaries at the ruling bank rate, payment schedules and format from NAPSA to be made available and consequently have him removed from representing the affected former employees he has stolen from.

And when the matter came up for hearing at LAZ before the LPC, the elusive State Counsel couldn’t show up as he had forwarded a notice of attending to his mother’s funeral rites in Senanga and requested that it be moved to a later date which was objected to by the 71 former employees.

Mr Mutemwa Mutemwa has caused so much injustice to us by necessitating the delayment in payments when NAPSA transacted beneficiaries monies last year; as we hoped that our case would be heard today and his side too for our concern is on the people being represented as they will think that he has succeeded in his manipulation since legally the reasons he has advanced look varied but morally it’s otherwise stated Bishop Benson Chisenga as the hearing was adjourned to 10th January, 2023.