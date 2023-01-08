Mutendere Wife kills Husband

January 8, 2023 – A 42-year-old man of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound died after he was beaten by his wife.

The wife only identified as Mable Banda is alleged to have beaten her husband while in the Company of two other persons yet to be identified.

Police initial investigations revealed that the incident which happened after a marital dispute occurred on January 6, 2023 between 21:00 hours and 23:00 hours.

The matter was reported to Police by the sister to the deceased of Kalingalinga compound on January 7, 2023 around 19:30 hours.

The deceased was identified as Golden Lunda of unknown house number in Mtendere Compound.

The deceased is reported to have been admited to Mtendere Clinic where he was receiving treatment and was later transferred to the University Teaching Hospitals where he died from.

The suspect is currently detained in Police custody and investigations to find other accomplices have been instituted.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer