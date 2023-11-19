Mutharika calls for Chakwera’s resignation

Former President Peter Mutharika has called for the immediate resignation of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is also leader of the Tonse Alliance for failing to run the affairs of the country.

Mutharika who is also leader of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the call during the media briefing currently underway at PAGE house in Mangochi.

In his address, Mutharika said Malawi has a President but has no leader.

He said the President has abdicated his duty and Malawi is just moving without a leader.

Mutharika blames President Lazarus Chakwera for travelling across the world at a time Malawians are suffering.

Mutharika said the government has failed in improving the lives of Malawians.

He blamed the government for not prioritizing procurement of essential commodities in favour of what he called trivial matters.