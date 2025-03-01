Election25: Mutharika leads in fresh poll, scores 62% against Chakwera’s 10%





Former Malawi President Peter Mutharika seems likely to stage an unprecedented return to state house, a poll has revealed. According to the results of the poll which polled nearly 40,000 people, Mutharika might stage his own Trumpian victory without even needing an alliance.





If the results of the poll are anything to go by, Malawians seem to have a fond nostalgia for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader while at the same time they have developed a distaste for current President Lazarus Chakwera.





For a week, Malawi24 run an open online poll on both our Facebook and Twitter accounts asking Malawians whom they will be voting for in the September election. The poll garnered over 38,000 individual responses in that period.





