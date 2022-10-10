Mutharika says he is consulting on whether to stand in 2025 elections

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika says DPP presidential hopefuls wishing to replace him should wait for the 2023 party convention or leave the party.

Speaking at Mulhako Cultural Festival today, Mutharika argued that he was elected as DPP leader to lead the party until 2023. He, however, said that there are some people who want him to be removed as president. He advised such people to wait.

“If you don’t want to follow the laws of DPP, you can leave and form your own political party. We will see if people will follow you,” said Mutharika.

He added that he is still receiving calls to contest for the presidency in 2025. On this, Mutharika, who ruled Malawi between 2014 and 2020 when he lost the presidency in the 2020 presidential elections, said he is consulting his family before making a decision.

“Contesting for the presidency is not a small issue so I am consulting my family,” said Mutharika, adding that if he decides not to contest he will advise his followers on the kind of person they should elect.

Mutharika also took a swipe at the Tonse Alliance Administration saying it is failing to run the country. Mutharika said the country is grappling with issues such as hunger, forex shortage, blackouts and rising cost of goods and services.

The former president then advised his supporters to choose the right person for the DPP presidency so that the party should return to government.

DPP presidential aspirants who attended the festival included Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha and Dalitso Kabambe.