Mutinta Hichilema visits one of the 13 victims of the Chalala abduction who just delivered

He writes…

This afternoon we visited one of the survivors of the abduction case who is now a mother after safely delivering a bouncy baby boy. Mother and baby are both doing well.

Afterwards we spent some time with the other survivors, who were in good spirits despite their ordeal. We prayed with the them and shared a word of encouragement. We assured them of our support on their road to recovery from this terrifying experience.

May the Lord wipe away their tears, may He bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair.