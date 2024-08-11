MUTINTA MAZOKA EXPRESSES HEARTFELT GRATITUDE TO FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS FOR STANDING WITH M’MEMBE

MAZOKA EXPRESSES HEARTFELT GRATITUDE TO FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS FOR STANDING WITH M’MEMBE



Lusaka.. Saturday, August 10, 2024



Mutinta Mazoka has extended her appreciation to the friends and supporters who have unwaveringly stood by Socialist Party – SP President Dr Fred M’membe during his time in detention.



She acknowledges their dedication, resilience, and unity as a source of strength amidst challenging circumstances.



Mutinta who is the Wife to Dr M’membe emphasizes the importance of maintaining solidarity as they progress towards 2026.



She urges everyone to remain steadfast, resolute and devoted to the shared goal of a unified, corruption-free Zambia.



On Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced that the Zambia Police Service has arrested and formally charged Dr Fred M’membe, aged 65, for the offence of seditious practices.



He said the offence is contrary to Section 60(I)©️ as read with Section 60(I)(b) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



Hamoonga stated that on July 16, 2024, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours, Dr M’membe allegedly published an article on his Twitter and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Payout to buy Zambia’s silence.”



He said the content of this article is alleged to have been intended to bring hatred or contempt or to incite disaffection against the government as established by law.



Dr M’membe has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charges laid against him.