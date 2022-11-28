MUTINTA MAZOKA REMAINS A MUCH-LOVED MEMBER OF THE UPND FAMILY- UPND SG BATUKE IMENDA

MUTINTA MAZOKA REMAINS A MUCH-LOVED MEMBER OF THE UPND FAMILY

Lusaka, 28/11/2022: The decision taken by Ms Mutinta Mazoka, a member of our party’s National Management Committee, to resign from the UPND, a party founded by her late father and our political mentor, Mr Anderson Kambela Mazoka, is highly respected, painful as it may be.

Ms Mazoka’s contribution to the growth of the UPND, the electoral victory of August 2021, and the moral support will never be erased in our hearts and minds as a party.

However, her resignation notwithstanding, Ms Mazoka remains a beloved member of the extended UPND family. UPND blood defines our political kinship.

We shall continue to accord her that special place within the party, as a daughter of our founding president, and one who executed her duties excellently.

So, politically, Ms Mutinta Mazoka has resigned but as a family nothing has changed in our relationship.

Issued by:

BATUKE IMENDA

UPND SECRETARY GENERAL