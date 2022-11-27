MUTINTA MAZOKA RESIGNS FROM UPND

Lusaka, Sunday, November 27, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

In a two sentence letter dated 8th November, 2022, Mutinta Mazoka tendered her resignation from the party to UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.

“I am hereby tendering my resignation from the UPND with immediate effect,” read the letter in part.

“I thank you and all the leaders and members of UPND I had the opportunity to work with.”

Mutinta Mazoka is the wife of Socialist Party (SP) President, Dr Fred M’membe.

Mutinta Mazoka was an elected member of the ruling UPND’s National Management Committee.