MUTINTA MAZOKA RESIGNS FROM UPND
Lusaka, Sunday, November 27, 2022 (Smart Eagles)
In a two sentence letter dated 8th November, 2022, Mutinta Mazoka tendered her resignation from the party to UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.
“I am hereby tendering my resignation from the UPND with immediate effect,” read the letter in part.
“I thank you and all the leaders and members of UPND I had the opportunity to work with.”
Mutinta Mazoka is the wife of Socialist Party (SP) President, Dr Fred M’membe.
Mutinta Mazoka was an elected member of the ruling UPND’s National Management Committee.
Thought she left a long time ago to join her husband’s Socialist Party…..
Ok now, what?
Okay let her go. I think she had hoped for special treatment for of course obviously reasons but alas UPND is a principled party of justice and fairness to all. Fred should arrange for a defection rally and give her some position before she looks elsewhere .
She has resigned in the hope of becoming a future first lady. I remember the days of mild socialism during the UNIP days in the late 80s. In Kaoma people had to line up to buy mealie meal, no mealie meal so maize bran was bought to satiate the rampant hunger. In the Ruhwa of the Nkoya people a song was composed “Tambokenu mwaile ku Kaoma kubokako na saka ya mporo” Translating ” “Welcome you who went to Kaoma to buy mealie meal, but you have come back with a bag of maize bran” Imagine what will happen in Mr. Mmembes full blown socialism
Zambians, that is what socialism does to the economy, you end up standing in queues to buy the essentials like saladi and mealie meal. Free market economy thats the way to go.
BALLY, CARRY ON FIXING THE ECONOMY PLEASE!
It is a logical and respected move. She is duty bound to help husband and partner. I think it must have been a difficult decision especially that the founder was permanently linked to her. Given her position it is a place most dread to find themselves because both sides require and demand for absolute loyalty.
Let’s respect her decision and all for civil politics to resign.