MUTINTA SUMMONS ‘QUEENS’ TO FIGHT FOR GIRLS



ZAMBIA’S fight against child marriage has received a royal boost with First Lady Mutinta Hichilema enlisting 100 chieftainesses country-wide to join the crusade.





Speaking at the 2nd Ending Child Marriage Conference, Mrs Hichilema said this is the first time that the royal hignesses have been included in the fight against child marriage in the country.



Mrs Hichilema said as mothers, who are also custodians and protectors of girls, the ‘queens’ voices’ will speak the loudest in the quest to end the vice in chiefdoms.





“The queens in their various chiefdoms are role models and when they speak, they are heard. The voices of our queens in this crusade will add to the many voices speaking against child marriage,” she said.



Mrs Hichilema urged the chiefs’ spouses to be ambassadors of ending child marriage, adding that as mothers, they can change the narrative using their soft power to influence decision-making.





“I also wish to salute the government for measures it has put in place to end child marriage through provision of free education. Our role as stakeholders is to complement Government efforts through advocacy programmes against child marriage,” Mrs Hichilema said.



She said nurturing the young generation is crucial as it brings hope for the future of the nation.





The First Lady is grateful for the commitment and support from traditional leaders’ spouses, law-makers, civil society and co-operating partners in advocating for ending child marriage by 2030.



She also donated 1,200 bicycles, 20 per province, for mobilisation of community members and campaign against child marriage.





She also provided 2,200 sewing machines to empower women co-operatives in chiefdoms.



The First Lady also donated 3,600 cartons of sanitary towels to keep girls in school when they are having their periods.



