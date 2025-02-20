MUTOTWE KAFWAYA IS THE WRONG PERSON TO TELL US WHY THE COST OF LIVING IS HIGH IN THE COUNTRY…





Look at this ……..$3.5 million deposited into a lodge business account in a single day, 31 tainted high value vehicles and 109 other tainted properties, 26 year old son running a shop at Kamwala market owning 4 high value vehicles and more than K40 million in his account.



How many other associates received this kind of money which would have been used to balance economic fundamentals?



And today ati let us discuss why Zambia is poor. Really? Where is your moral campus? Have some social shame.





WELL DONE OUR MPS. LET THEM FIRST TELL ZAMBIANS WHY SO MUCH MONEY AND PROPERTIES WERE ENTRUSTED IN THE HANDS OF ONE FAMILY AT THE TIME INFLATION WAS AT 22% and GDP GROWTH WAS AT negative 2.3%……or maybe they didn’t know?