By Chileshe Mwango

Aspiring Patriotic Front -PF- presidential candidate Mutotwe Kafwaya says he is not discouraged from pursuing his party presidential ambition after being left out from the party executive, the Central Committee.

The PF central committee led by acting president Given Lubinda sat in Lusaka over the weekend and appointed several members to the party’s governing body but left some aspiring presidential candidates who include Mr. Kafwaya, Emmanuel Mwamba and Dr. Chishimba Kambwili.

This decision has raised some eye brows among party members and followers who have questioned the move with former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila describing the appointment of new office bearers as illegal.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kafwaya says he is not bitter or discouraged about being left out of those appointed to the central committee further stating that the PF constitution does not require an aspiring presidential candidate to be a member of the central committee.

The Patriotic Front is slated to hold its Extra-Ordinary General Conference in June 2022 to elect a new party president.

PHOENIX NEWS