I AM going to contest the PF presidency, says Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Kafwaya, who was first elected to Parliament in August 2016, is a former works and supply minister and former transport and communication minister.

“You can go to Cancer Diseases Hospital where I worked for four years. You can go to Ndeke House where I worked for some years. You can go to Ministry of Works and Supply. You can go to Ministry of Transport where I served until we lost. People will not tell you now that just because I worked responsibly, I was able to produce results. I produce clean results,” Kafwaya told The Mast.

“I have a good number of supporters who have called upon me to contest the presidency and I have looked at my qualifications in terms of that position and I do think the call by those many supporters is justified. The experience I have, the mentality that I have, the level at which I have served and also my focus on service, I thought that getting such a promotion from people is good enough. It is an expansion of my capacity to serve at a broader scale.”

Kafwaya said Zambia required people-centred leadership.

“I have to offer hope! Zambia as a country requires leadership which is local – people-centred as opposed to foreign-centred. Yes, I am going to contest the PF presidency,” Kafwaya said.

‘Both from the national Constitution perspective and the PF constitution perspective, I qualify.”

So far, Emmanuel Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili and Mporokoso member of parliament Brian Mundubile have expressed interest in the PF presidency.