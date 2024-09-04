MUTUBILA DIFFERS WITH DORA ON ALLEGATIONS THAT HE PR3YED ON NEWLY EMPLOYED FEMALE ZNBC STAFF



Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila has fiercely denied allegations from former Minister Dora Siliya’s book suggesting he pr3yed on newly employed female staff at ZNBC.



Mutubila expressed deep disappointment over the claims, revealed in an excerpt from Siliya’s book that has been widely circulated.



“The characterization is deeply disappointing,” Mutubila said on his official Facebook Page Talk With Frank .



“I initially refrained from responding to avoid giving the comment undue attention or promoting the book.” He added.



Mutubila stressed the potential h@rm these allegations could have on his hard-earned reputation and brand. He lamented that a long-time friend could write something so damaging.



“Words wield immense power, and once released, they cannot be retracted. It’s crucial to consider their impact on others’ lives and reputations,” he added.



Mutubila reaffirmed his integrity and dismissed the allegations as unfounded, concluding with a call for careful contemplation before making public statements.