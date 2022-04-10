MUZA FC wins promotion to Super League

WITH three more games before the National Division One League closes, Mazabuka-based side, Maestro United Zambia (MUZA) Football Club has won promotion to the Zambian Super League.

The team has been playing in the 18 teams Eden University-sponsored second tier league called the National Division One.

MUZA, which is coached by Masauso Tembo, had its promotion confirmed when it defeated Kabwe Youth Sport Academy (KYSA) 2 – 1 in a week 31 match played at President’s Stadium in Kabwe yesterday.

So far, MUZA FC joins Lumwana Radiants FC as the latest entrants into the 18 member FAZ/MTN Super League.

Four teams from the National Division One League get promoted to the Super League – the same number of Super League teams which get demoted to the second tier league.

MUZA is owned and fully sponsored by Lusaka lawyer, Keith Mweemba – a football enthusiast.

Mweemba formed MUZA in 2007 and the team was first promoted to the Super League at the end of the 2018 football season.

It was, however, demoted to the lower league again at the end of the 2019/2020 calendar.

MUZA FC, that is fondly called ‘The Elegant,’ uses Mazabuka’s Nakambala Stadium for its home matches.

Kalemba