MUZALA ABANDONS ZAMBIAN FLAG
In an alleged protest against the Zambian government, 400 meters runner, Muzala Samukonga has replaced the Zambian flag next to his name.
In a post on his official Facebook page monitored by Muvi Tv, Samukonga posted a list of athletes all with the flags of their home countries.
While Muzala, who is also a Zambia National Service officer, chose to leave the space next to his name flagless.
The said post has raised concern and disappointment among his fans, especially on social media.
Recently, Samukonga has been on the limelight criticizing the New Dawn Government led by President Hakainde Hichilema for what he terms as failure to pay his allowances.
He has been on the spot spearheading athletes from various sports disciplines in denouncing the Ministry of Sport for non-payment of allowances.
In addition, he has further criticized his association, Zambia Athletics, for what he terms as poor administration saying the fraternity may not see growth any time soon.
That kind of protest is extreme because we need to be patriotic and that has nothing to do with whatever government is in the seat. However I agree with Muzala that ZAAA is useless and must be done away with. Ministry of sports is toothless and doesn’t know how to use government power to revitalize sport. FAZ and ZAAA should take their begging bowls elsewhere far far far from our tax money. We can’t be paying for the national team coach when we have no medicines in the hospitals. Football can fund itself.
It’s like you saying your mother is not your mother just because maybe for two days she hasn’t parked food for you when going to school. You forget that she raised you and even planing to take you to UCT after Yr grade 12 because she feels by that time she would have raised enough in her servings.
Have patience guys, already what you have is enough, you mean you can’t wait for a while to get Yr allowances? I hope this is fake otherwise uuuum
When he failed to win gold medal, we stood by him.
Now he wants to act childish over a bit of money?