MUZALA ABANDONS ZAMBIAN FLAG



In an alleged protest against the Zambian government, 400 meters runner, Muzala Samukonga has replaced the Zambian flag next to his name.



In a post on his official Facebook page monitored by Muvi Tv, Samukonga posted a list of athletes all with the flags of their home countries.



While Muzala, who is also a Zambia National Service officer, chose to leave the space next to his name flagless.



The said post has raised concern and disappointment among his fans, especially on social media.



Recently, Samukonga has been on the limelight criticizing the New Dawn Government led by President Hakainde Hichilema for what he terms as failure to pay his allowances.



He has been on the spot spearheading athletes from various sports disciplines in denouncing the Ministry of Sport for non-payment of allowances.



In addition, he has further criticized his association, Zambia Athletics, for what he terms as poor administration saying the fraternity may not see growth any time soon.

Credit: Ask Muvi TV