MUZALA AND FRIENDS ARRIVE SAFELY IN GERMANY AHEAD OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PREPARATIONS.

400m champion Muzala Samukonga has said that he will use the two months camping in Germany to reduce his personal best time ahead of the World Championships.

Muzala, Rhoda Njobvu, and Patrick Nyambe left the country for Germany

on the weekend for a three months camp in readiness for the World Championships set for August.

In an interview, Muzala said he would use the camping to gain the needed exposure and experience that would help him at the competition.

“I am excited about the camping and I think it’s good for us as we prepare for the World Championships and the

Diamond Leagues. For me, it’s time to gain the needed exposure and experience knowing that I will have to be competing week in and out in various competitions that will be taking part, He said.

During the Botswana Grand Prix, Muzala set a new world lead and national record of 43.91

seconds. The world record

📸MSr