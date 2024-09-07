MUZALA SAMUKOGA CLARIFIES SPONSORSHIP ATTIRE AMID SOCIAL MEDIA UPROAR



ZAMBIAN RUNNER MUZALA SAMUKOGA HAS AFFIRMED HIS PATRIOTISM, STATING THAT HIS DECISION TO WEAR HIS SPONSOR’S TRADEMARK DURING THE RECENT DIAMOND LEAGUE WAS TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT, FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS THAT HE HAD ABANDONED THE ZAMBIAN FLAG.



LUSAKA, Zambia, September 6 – Samukoga, who won the 400m race at the Diamond League in Rome with an impressive time of 43.99 seconds, faced backlash on social media, where users suggested he had neglected his national identity by not displaying the Zambian flag during the event. Speaking live on his Facebook page Tuesday night, the Paris 2024 Games 400m bronze medalist refuted these claims, expressing his pride in representing Zambia.



“I have never abandoned the Zambian flag. I am a proud Zambian. I don’t know where the news that I abandoned the flag came from. The reason I put those Adidas symbols is because they are my sponsors. I hope this is clear. I have never and will never abandon the flag,” Samukoga stated.



He further explained that in individual competitions such as the Diamond League, World Challenge, and other Continental Tours, he is obligated to represent his sponsor, Adidas, as part of his contractual agreement. However, in events like the Olympics, World Championships, and Commonwealth Games, which require athletes to represent their nations, he proudly dons the Zambian jersey.



“In athletics, we have five championships, which include the Olympics, World Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games, and Senior African Championships. In these competitions, you have to represent your country. That is a national duty. The attire is written Zambia either in front or at the back,” he clarified.



Samukoga, who is also the reigning Commonwealth Games 400m champion and an African Silver medalist, expressed disappointment over the misinterpretation of his actions, urging people to seek clarity before making assumptions.



“It’s sad people rush to conclusions without asking what the post meant. In those competitions, I have a contract. It’s not a national duty. During introductions and on the official results, the flag is always there,” he explained, drawing comparisons to other athletes like Patson Daka, who does not wear a Zambian jersey while playing for Leicester City but remains a proud representative of Zambia.



Samukoga concluded by reiterating his commitment to his sponsors while assuring his fellow Zambians that his national pride remains unwavering.



https://web.facebook.com/nkanionline



©Nkani Online 2024 #NewsOnDemand