MUZALA Samukonga’s second Diamond League appearance ends in dissapoment as Zambian sprinter fails to complete the race due to injury.
Samukonga was running at the Diamond League in Poland, hoping to better his previous appearance last month but things did not go to play.
“I could not finish the race due to injuries…the runner posted on his Facebook page moments after the race.
Details to Follow….
Muzala Samukonga couldn’t finish the race due to the injury
Useless Samukanga ,,, you should have shunned away from the competition to avoid an embarrassment