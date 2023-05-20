MUZALA SAMUKONGA PLEDGES TO WORK HARD AHEAD OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES IN HUNGARY.

18th May 2023, Commonwealth winner Muzala Samukonga has said that he will push himself to the limit in a bid to attain excellence at the 2023 World Championship in Hungary.

The event will run from 19th to 27th August 2023 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. Of late, Samukonga has hit the track running with a splendid performance.

Last Saturday, Samukonga set a new 400 meters record for the Kip Kaino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya, after timing 44.25 seconds to win the race.

Last month, Samukonga set a new national record of 43 91 seconds during the Botswana Grand Prix in Gaborone where he equally won a gold medal.

He finished ahead of former world and Olympic champion

of Granada James Kirani.

“My target at the World Championship is to finish in the medal brackets. I will put in my whole. I have no specific target for this event as we don’t target to drop time, but new records just happen,” He said.

Meanwhile, Samukonga and three other runners are scheduled to travel to Germany for an international camp

commencing on 2nd June 2023.

The runners are Rhoda Njobvu, Niddy Mingilishi, and Patrick Nyambe. Coach Douglas Kalembo said the runners, who all compete in 400 meters, will use the outing to prepare and qualify for the World Championship.

So far, only Samukonga has qualified for the World Championship and he is pushing for a ticket for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

📸CAA