MUZALA SET FOR WELCOME PARADE

Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts, has announced a welcoming parade for Muzala Samukonga who will be arriving in the country tomorrow at 14:30hrs following the end of his European tour at the Diamond League.

Last month, Samukonga became the first athlete to win a medal for Zambia at the Olympics in 28 years after he claimed Bronze in the men’s 400m final at the Paris Olympics in France.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Ministry revealed the parade take place from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to National Sport Development Centre (NASDEC).

The procession will also include all the athletes that participated at the Paris Games.

Zambia Daily Mail