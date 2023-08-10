MUZALA’S INJURY TO DETERMINE HIS PARTICIPATION IN THE INCOMING WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS AUGUST

Zambia athletics coach, Douglas Kalembo, emphasises that the participation of 400m runner, Muzala Samukonga, in the upcoming World Championships hinges primarily on the response to treatment from the Commonwealth and African champion. The globally renowned World Athletics Championships, scheduled from August 19 to 27, are set to take place in Budapest, Hungary.

During an interview held yesterday, Kalembo emphasised the significance of ensuring Muzala’s well-being as a priority in preparation for the championship. Kalembo stated, “Muzala is currently undergoing treatment, and his availability for the World event will depend on his body’s reaction to the treatment, as well as the guidance provided by medical professionals. Given his youthful age, he possesses ample time ahead to secure victory in the world championship.”

In the event that Muzala’s condition prevents his participation in the World Championships, Kalembo has identified potential replacements such as Rhoda Njovu, Patrick Nyambe, and Niddy Mingilishi. Kalembo encourages these athletes to seize the opportunity and diligently prepare themselves for the upcoming tournament.

Reflecting on the achievements thus far, Kalembo expressed satisfaction with the successful qualification of four athletes, recognising it as a significant feat. Kalembo encourages the celebration of this accomplishment, highlighting that if Muzala attains fitness, he would enter the competition as a prime contender for securing the coveted 400m gold medal. Kalembo’s optimism remains steadfast, and he eagerly anticipates the performance of the Zambian athletes on the global stage.