By Noel Iyombwa in Chasefu

SENIOR Chief Magodi of the Tumbuka speaking people in Chasefu district in Eastern Province has bemoaned lack of development in the new district.

Speaking when infrastructure development minister Charles Milupi paid a courtesy call on him yesterday, Magodi said the district had a serious crisis in terms of infrastructure.

“Vincent Mwale who was in the same office you are occupying has done nothing over the poor state of the road here in Chasefu. And you know people of this area are agriculturists, so it has been difficult to transport produce and bring in inputs,” he said.

“Government, through your office, should do something over this road and other infrastructure in the new district. As you have seen the district commissioner is using Catholic Church buildings which they are renting.”

In response, Milupi said infrastructure played an important role in improving the economy of the country.

He observed that Chasefu district was in dire need of infrastructure such as the district administration.

“Government respects traditional leaders and the role they play in development for the country. As such, the new dawn government will work with traditional leaders to develop the country,” said Milupi.

“For agriculture to be successful there is need to have proper infrastructure such as good road network to transport agricultural produce. Your royal highness, I have taken note of the concerns raised.”