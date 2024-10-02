Mwaliteta advises Lungu to accept that he will never be president again



UPND Lusaka province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has advised former president Edgar Lungu to accept that President Hakainde Hichilema is the one in charge of Zambia now.



In a Facebook post, Mwaliteta implored Lungu to also accept that his time passed and there’s no chance of him being president ever again.



He claimed that Zambians had moved on with the current administration as the former president had missed an opportunity to mend things while he was in power.





Mwaliteta said the former head of state had left the country with nothing but debt which has led to his former ministers and family appearing in court every day.



“ECL’s desparation is so amazing, who is he talking to? Maybe his cadres otherwise most Zambians know that he never paid farmers who supplied maize to FRA, never paid fuel supplied to us, he defaulted [on] Euro bond, he left this country with nothing but debts, that’s why we are not surprised to see his family and former ministers going to court everyday.”



“My advice to the former head of state is to do self introspection and accept that HH is the President now, and he will never come back, Zambia has moved forward. As UPND Government our main objectives is tackle the challenges Zambia is going through, eyes on the ball,” wrote Mwaliteta.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 2, 2024