MWALITETA BLESSES SON DESPITE DESTROYING THE LAWN AT HOME



By Scoop Reporter



IT was not all rosy for UPND strongman Obvious Mwaliteta’s son, Obvious Mwaliteta Jnr, after turning his father’s lawn at home into a football pitch, and ended up destroying the grass and flowers.





However, the boy’s resilience in his pursuit for his footballing career has finally warmed the father’s heart after signing a contract with Aguila Stars FC.



The 18-year old versatile box-to-box midfielder has just penned a three-year contract with the Eagles, thanks to his exploits in the Under-17 National Team where he represented the country in the 2023 TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations held in Algeria.





In September 2024, he was also part of the final 20-man squad for the COSAFA U-20 Championship and looking back from where he started, his father says the destruction of the grass and flowers at his backyard was worth it.





“I have come to understand that in the beautiful green lawn we had at home, you killed all the flowers and grass, turned it into a football field because of the passion you have always had for football.





“I just want to give my blessings as you embark on this new journey. No matter what, keep pushing yourself. It can be tough and frustrating, but focus. God bless you and see you through your football career,” wrote Mr. Mwaliteta.