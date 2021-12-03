Larry Mweetwa writes:
HH IS A THUG- APPOINTED PS PENI
OK We fought this guy and we defended UPND and all the new dawn government has done is to insult our intelligence and rewarded such people.
Peni played a part in my deportation and Mr SIANDENGE and then he is being rewarded.
Honestly this is draining our moral.
Oh my.. Skeletons in the closet, this is too damning. Who is advising for these appointments.
Mweeta they are not permanent enemies in life just because you differ with someone then the president has to follow suit?
Late President Sata was not perfect but when it came for forgiveness he demonstrated he had no permanent enemies. He was insulted and called names on live telephone in or in public place but forgave those who wronged him. His closest confidants could openly threatened those that wronged him and will ask them , did he insult you ? No sir leave him , I have forgiven him or her. Ask Winter Kabimba. He will say acknowledge this happening in Kabwe near Post office. BaMweeta you are a Christian and learn to forgive 70 x 70
I rest my case
Larry it appears you have fallen on hard times in the uk. You mean cleaning toilet jobs yasila?
Yes true forgiveness is important and necessary but caution needs to be taken when bringing people close to you. Loyalty is key here. So if he hates the leader how is suddenly loyal.
He should have remained professional for now he is compromised. You can not sweep this under the Capet. Its too damning.
Mwamba Penis an idiot who should not serve as PS in the new dawn government. A leopard cannot change its spots. He is PF skin deep. Did he not call HH a thug?
It’s this sort of thing that angers upnd loyalists some of whom are also high calibre professionals. Appointing him merely reinforces the adage that even the little the poor have shall be taken away to give the rich. Some families have never been emancipated nor experienced the fruits of independence despite possessing stellar academic credentials: appointing just one person from such families would make a world of difference. Come on Bally.
On this one I support Larry with my full chest! Common my President what have you done? Are there no UPND supporter/ royalists that can take up that position surely? No wonder we are being mocked each and everyday… you can pick a Sata but not the one that called you thug and despised us…please, think about the people who were with you in thick and thin…this is embarrassing to these royalists of ours…Eish… this one pain me!!
Your Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, it is wrong to give an enviable position to a known members of an arch rival Party PF. We all knew PF and its members as being Evil and they were proud of being such despicable Devil angels.
Their evil acts were done with impunity and today they are awarded as PS by our own Bally. I imagine if all those that died due to the stupidity of PF were to work up to find that we worn and idiots who orchestrated the evil acts were actually rewarded with loft positions such as PS by HH. My foot.
This is the worst way of annoying party officials your Excellency. You can’t give us all jobs but we feel good to see our Owen people be appointed converse to this move.
The sad thing is that the same ill, erreniously and wrongly rewarded people will be mocking and chiding us for being sidelined by your Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema as we interact in society or suburbs. I find this to be a sad and annoying step on all genuine UPND supporters.
Knowing your Excellency to be a listening President, we beg of you to do a simple research on this PF man you have disgustingly given that position to and reverse the appointment.
Your Excellency, please in case your search on this PF man is limited, we are going to give you enough evidence on your Excellency’s FB Page to emphasize our displeasure on this score.
My Submission.
Mweetwa, PHD holder, you can not be deported from your country of birth. Only foreigners are deported through she legal process. As a citizen, when you feel unsafe, you go into exile. Nobody sends you into exile. You do it on your own. A foreigner is kicked out of a country involuntarily, that’s deportation.
What you don’t know is Mwamba peni, played an important role, underground. Only us know him better. Ba Larry mweetwa, mwiponta iyoo.