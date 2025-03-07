“MWAMBA’S ECONOMIC AMNESIA: FORGETTING THE PF’s ECONOMIC MESS”



As I read Emmanuel Mwamba’s article, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of déjà vu. It’s the same old rhetoric, the same baseless criticisms, and the same blatant disregard for the facts. As a concerned citizen, I feel compelled to set the record straight and defend President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration against Mwamba’s misguided attacks.



First and foremost, it’s essential to acknowledge the economic mess that the previous PF government left behind. The economy was on life support, and President Hichilema had to start from scratch to revive it. It’s unfair to expect miracles overnight, especially when the damage was so severe.





Mwamba’s criticism of President Hichilema’s economic team is unfounded and misinformed. The team has made significant strides in stabilizing the economy, despite the challenges they inherited. The decision to meet with leaders of banks and financial institutions is a step in the right direction, as it aims to address the issues affecting the private sector and SMEs.





Furthermore, Mwamba’s assertion that the Minister of Finance and the Bank of Zambia Governor are working against the interests of Zambia is laughable. These individuals are seasoned professionals who have dedicated their lives to serving the country. They deserve our respect and trust, not Mwamba’s baseless accusations.





It’s also worth noting that President Hichilema has taken significant steps to address the issue of local debt. The decision to focus on foreign debt rescheduling is a strategic move that aims to alleviate the pressure on the local economy.





Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a classic example of opposition politics gone wrong. Instead of offering constructive criticism, Mwamba resorts to baseless attacks and misinformation. Zambians are not fooled by his antics, and we will continue to support President Hichilema and his administration as they work tirelessly to rebuild our economy.



WAGON MEDIA