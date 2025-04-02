MWAMBA’S FAKE NEWS EXPOSED: KING LETSIE III WELCOME AT KUOMBOKA



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article is a blatant attempt to spread falsehoods and create confusion about the relationship between the Zambian government and the Kingdom of Lesotho. His claims that Zambia has declined King Letsie III’s request to attend the 2025 Kuomboka ceremony are completely unfounded and misleading.





The truth is that President Hakainde Hichilema and King Letsie III enjoy warm and cordial relations, and the governments of Zambia and Lesotho are on good terms.¹ In fact, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed that King Letsie III is welcome to attend the Kuomboka ceremony.





Mwamba’s article is a desperate attempt to create a diplomatic crisis where none exists. His lies and misinformation are a threat to the good relations between Zambia and Lesotho, and they must be exposed.



It’s time to set the record straight and call out Mwamba’s deceitful tactics. The Zambian people deserve the truth, and they will not be misled by Mwamba’s propaganda.





The Facts:



– King Letsie III is welcome to attend the Kuomboka ceremony.

– President Hakainde Hichilema and King Letsie III enjoy warm and cordial relations.

– The governments of Zambia and Lesotho are on good terms.





Let’s focus on promoting the truth and respecting the good relations between Zambia and Lesotho. Mwamba’s lies will not be tolerated, and they will be exposed for what they are – a desperate attempt to create confusion and chaos.



WAGON MEDIA