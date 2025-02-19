MWANAWASA HOSPITAL MAINTAINS TIGHT SECURITY OVER UNCLAIMED CHILD



Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital is maintaining strict security measures over a four-year-old boy who survived a tragic road traffic accident.





Multiple individuals have come forward claiming to be his relatives, but none have been able to provide proof.



Hospital Public Relations Officer, Chizongo Siachiwena, urged the public to follow the proper verification process before attempting to claim guardianship of the child.





Ms. Siachiwena confirmed that several people have approached the hospital, asserting that they are related to the boy.



However, all access has been denied to these individuals, pending clearance from the police.





The child was traveling from Chipata to Lusaka with his grandfather in a privately owned vehicle when the accident occurred.





Tragically, the grandfather lost his life, leaving the boy unclaimed.