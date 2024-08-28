MWANAWASA’S RETIREMENT HOUSE IN CONSENT JUDGEMENT

The Lusaka High Court has entered a consent judgement in a matter involving the retirement house of former President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa in Chongwe District.

In this matter, The University of Lusaka sued the state to take over possession of the property it had purchased from two money lenders, Esther Chipasi and Mustapha Kwabena Osuman at the value of 2, 199, 000 dollars.

The money lenders had taken possession of the property after the late former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa failed to settle a loan of K1. 2 million.

Mrs. Mwanawasa had put her husband’s retirement house as collateral.

After several cases against Ms. Mwanawasa and the state, it has been agreed by all parties in the consent judgement that the University of Lusaka surrenders to the state the certificate of title.

It has also been agreed that the state shall compensate the University with another piece of land in Chongwe District.

Diamond Media Zambia