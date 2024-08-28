MWANAWASA’S RETIREMENT HOUSE IN CONSENT JUDGEMENT
The Lusaka High Court has entered a consent judgement in a matter involving the retirement house of former President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa in Chongwe District.
In this matter, The University of Lusaka sued the state to take over possession of the property it had purchased from two money lenders, Esther Chipasi and Mustapha Kwabena Osuman at the value of 2, 199, 000 dollars.
The money lenders had taken possession of the property after the late former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa failed to settle a loan of K1. 2 million.
Mrs. Mwanawasa had put her husband’s retirement house as collateral.
After several cases against Ms. Mwanawasa and the state, it has been agreed by all parties in the consent judgement that the University of Lusaka surrenders to the state the certificate of title.
It has also been agreed that the state shall compensate the University with another piece of land in Chongwe District.
Diamond Media Zambia
When people said Maureen needed help financially and if the current administration had given her even employment as junior ambassador this may have helped her
And do you call that? Corruption.
Spouses of former presidents do inherit a pension of 50% of the incumbent’s salary and other benefits. They are alredy taken care of by the state. The state cannot micro manage their lives. They have to take full responsibility like the rest of us. Why must the state bail them out at every turn?
We already have too many parasites feasting on the national treasury (my taxes). Let us discourage entitlement/dependence syndrome.