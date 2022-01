MWANDI MP STANDS UP FOR IRIS

She wrote;

No one I mean No one should bring Iris Kaingu to talk about her sex tape 10 years down the line. I think it’s very disrespectful, I mean I dont even know the name of the guy she made the sex tape with, am sure he married a virgin! She is a strong girl let’s give her a break!!!!! Yes I will stand for her coz remember she is from Mwandi and am her MP and big Sister!

Thank you

Mwandi MP